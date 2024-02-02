Becky Lynch was told to "move like a girl" after joining WWE; speaks up on how John Cena helped

Becky Lynch revealed she was told to move like a girl after signing with WWE. She also revealed some crucial advice from John Cena.

Since her transformation into The Man, Becky Lynch has been one of the most popular stars on the main roster. She has won multiple accolades during her illustrious career, coming a long way since her initial days in the WWE.

During a recent appearance on Never Before Told with Seth Rollins, Lynch revealed that she wanted to break the mold of what a female star was expected to do in the ring.

"Coming into WWE, I had one very specific goal and that was to main event WrestleMania and make women's wrestling the coolest thing on TV, and to change the game and to be seen as equal. Even in my early stages in NXT, it was weird and confusing because you were told that women can't punch and you can't use things like steps and you can't use the post. Are we supposed to just hair pull and slap each other? It's very confusing. I even remember being told, 'Move like a girl.' What, I am a girl, what do you mean?" [H/T Fightful]

She continued to mention that advice from Seth Rollins and John Cena helped her in her career.

"I was trying to get to this space where the men were at the top of the card so I had to rely on them for help and for guidance. I was lucky that I had people like you [Seth Rollins] to turn to. John Cena, being able to ask him advice on all the live events. You very much had to go to people who had been in the spots you wanted to be. Luckily, everybody was so willing to help the younger and eager talent in that regard. Nobody is hoarding the secrets for themselves." [H/T Fightful]

Becky Lynch received a special birthday message from Mick Foley

Becky Lynch celebrated her birthday on January 30. Although she didn't celebrate by winning the Royal Rumble match like she wanted, she still received a special message.

Mick Foley took to social media to wish The Man for her birthday. He also expressed interest in her memoir, which is set to be released in March.

"BIRTHDAY MAN! Wishing my dear friend @beckylynchwwe, the greatest birthday in the history of Mankind. I am really excited for the release of Becky‘s book next month — I have a spot reserved on the mantle, right next to the artwork her daughter Roux made for me last year! …have a nice day!" wrote Mick Foley.

Becky has her eyes set on becoming a champion again in WWE and will go to any lengths to accomplish her goals.

What did you make of the advice Becky Lynch got during her initial WWE career? Sound off in the comments section below.

