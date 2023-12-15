John Cena posts a trending meme of WWE legend

John Cena recently took to Instagram and hopped on the Kurt Angle meme trend.

Recently, social media users have taken to Twitter/X, TikTok, and even Instagram to post their versions of the Kurt Angle meme. It emerged after the WWE legend posted on TikTok.

Taking to Instagram, Cena posted a photo of the Angle meme face without context as usual.

Check out Cena's Instagram post:

Kurt Angle praised John Cena for being the most successful professional wrestler

Over the years, John Cena has won 16 WWE World Championships and other major titles.

In an interview with TV Insider, Angle was asked about Cena's legacy in the professional wrestling industry. While he claimed that Cena isn't the greatest of all time, he does believe that nobody has ever replicated Cena's success in WWE.

Angle said:

"The most successful WWE Superstar of all time. He has won 16 world titles, and they are all WWE world titles. Nobody else has done that. John was able to accomplish that. I wouldn’t say he is the greatest wrestler of all time. There are a lot of great technicians. John was the most successful."

Cena debuted in 2002, facing Angle on an episode of SmackDown. During his latest run, the multi-time WWE World Champion mainly feuded with The Bloodline.

At Fastlane, Cena teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Jimmy Uso's team and Solo Sikoa's team. Fast forward to the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Cena lost to Sikoa in his final singles match from his latest WWE run.

Sikoa repeatedly hit Cena with the Samoan Spike before dominantly beating him. The Cenation Leader bowed out to the WWE Universe before returning to Hollywood.

