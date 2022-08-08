"Thank you for inspiring millions" - Former IMPACT star shares throwback photo praising John Cena

John Cena's WWE career has inspired millions all over the world.

Over the last 20 years, Cena has done as much for fans outside the WWE ring as he has inside one. The 16-time champion takes time out of his busy schedule to interact with the WWE Universe and grant more Make-A-Wish requests than any celebrity in history.

The leader of CeNation took part in Comic Con Wales this weekend and in the process got to reconnect with former IMPACT Wrestling star So Cal Val. Val took to social media to share a throwback image and one from this weekend praising Cena's kind and humble nature:

".@johncena is as kind and humble as he was back in 2004(ish?) when the first photo was taken! Thank you for inspiring millions (myself included) and making us all so proud! *star emoji* *hat emoji* *wave emoji* @comconwales @monopolyevents1 #johncena #cenation #wwe #wweuk @WWE," So Cal Val said in a tweet.

$oCalVal @SoCalValerie 🧢 🏼

.

.

@comconwales @monopolyevents1 #johncena #cenation #wwe .@johncena is as kind and humble as he was back in 2004(ish?) when the first photo was taken! Thank you for inspiring millions (myself included) and making us all so proud! #wwe uk @wwe .@johncena is as kind and humble as he was back in 2004(ish?) when the first photo was taken! Thank you for inspiring millions (myself included) and making us all so proud! ⭐️🧢👋🏼 ..@comconwales @monopolyevents1 #johncena #cenation #wwe #wweuk @wwe https://t.co/4tz4l7G4yt

John Cena is a new playable character in the video game Fortnite

Wrestling fans are accustomed to playing as John Cena in the WWE 2K video game franchise. However, few could have predicted that he would make his way to the popular video game franchise Fortnite.

The Leader of CeNation was recently added to the game and joined The Rock as the only two professional wrestlers to be included as part of the game.

Cena took to social media to comment on the inclusion, saying he was overwhelmed by the response to his addition to the game:

"Overwhelmed with the response from the @FortniteGame community and so grateful to now have "skin" in the game. Already looking for more ways to be involved! Thank you! *shot glass emoji*," John Cena said in a tweet.

John Cena @JohnCena Overwhelmed with the response from the @FortniteGame community and so grateful to now have “skin” in the game. Already looking for more ways to be involved! Thank you! 🥃 Overwhelmed with the response from the @FortniteGame community and so grateful to now have “skin” in the game. Already looking for more ways to be involved! Thank you! 🥃

What do you make of So Cal Val's comments? Has John Cena done anything to inspire you throughout his WWE career? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo named the one thing that will make everyone stop watching WWE here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for John Cena's eventual return to WWE? Yes No 7 votes so far