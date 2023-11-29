John Cena praises WWE legend in recent update

16-time World Champion John Cena recently praised a WWE legend on social media.

The legend in question is Batista, who was one of the top names in WWE alongside John Cena during the Ruthless Aggression Era. The two greats won multiple championships during the period. John Cena and Batista have competed inside the squared circle on multiple occasions. They also won the Tag Team Championship at the 2008 SummerSlam by defeating the then-champions Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr.

John Cena recently took to his Twitter account to share a rare video of his match against The Animal from Ohio Valley Wrestling. It was from a period before the two signed with the Stamford-based company. The 46-year-old praised the WWE legend and reflected on being in the ring with the latter on multiple occasions:

"Have been able to create with @DaveBautista for many years, but I’ll always remember the memories of facing THE LEVIATHAN in an OVW ring! Another trip down memory lane on @tiktok_us! @WWE," John Cena wrote.

You can check the Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Superstar Batista reflects on how bodybuilding changed his life

Batista recently took to his Instagram account to post a reel about his journey to success. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion narrated his life story in the video.

Batista revealed that he used to get into a lot of trouble when he was young. The 54-year-old stated that bodybuilding changed his life, and he credits it for everything he has achieved.

"The biggest thing people need to know about me is how bodybuilding affected my life when I was young, and I was getting into a lot of trouble. I just didn't have any positive place to put my energy into until I found bodybuilding and fitness and amateur wrestling. Bodybuilding specifically kind of changed the direction of my life because no matter what, I could always find a gym to train, and always made me feel good," Batista said.

The Animal further stated:

"It was always therapeutic for me. So really want to tell people that it changed my life, I'm not exaggerating. And my weightlifting and bodybuilding fitness led me to professional wrestling, and that then led to my film career. It all kind of ties in. I give credit to where my original journey started, and that was with bodybuilding."

What are your thoughts on Batista's love for bodybuilding? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes