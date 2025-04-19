John Cena proved his superiority on the mic against current champion, according to former WWE star (Exclusive)

John Cena has been feuding with a current champion. A former WWE star believes he has been superior to this champion on the mic in this feud so far.

John Cena earned a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship after winning the Elimination Chamber match. Following this win, he turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes. Over the next few weeks, these two men have engaged in a personal and heated verbal battle. They left no stone unturned as they took shots at one another. They will now compete for the title at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, EC3 noted that Cena has looked like the 'alpha dog' during their promo battles. He also commented that Cena has proved why he's the best on the mic.

"What I think was interesting about Cena, they probably had the finish. So, I feel John 'alpha-dogged' him because he's so good and proved like superiority, all time legend especially in speaking, but then you still do business, like what is the finish of this. Babyface needs to look strong. Something has to get to me that was really effective and so it was like the 'You can't wrestle line,' but that really doesn't bother him. And I think that was a master class of the Machiavellian politics I'm kind of talking about. They did the business, he put the babyface over, but he proved he's the best. So, interesting theory from me and.. insane ADHD brain." [6:40 - 7:30]

Natalya picked Cody Rhodes to defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 41

John Cena's bout against Cody Rhodes is the most highly anticipated match at WrestleMania 41. Cena will be competing as a heel for the first time in over 20 years, which makes this match all the more interesting. Many fans, critics, and even fellow wrestlers have given their thoughts on who will win the match.

During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya picked Cody Rhodes to defeat John Cena.

"I'm gonna be Team Cody. He's the quarterback. I'm on Team Cody. Cody said in an interview with Complex Magazine, he said nobody has ever hit him harder than I have, so my Twitter bio is 'slaps harder than Travis Scott.'" [4:04 – 4:22]

It will be interesting to see who walks out of WrestleMania 41 the Undisputed WWE Champion.

