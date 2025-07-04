John Cena provides surprising update ahead of his final WWE match

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is months away from his final match as a performer in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, The Franchise Player provided a surprising update regarding his final match.

Ad

After winning the title at WrestleMania 41, John Cena made it his mission to ruin wrestling by leaving the company and retiring with the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Leader of the Cenation has vowed to end his career in December 2025, when he's slated to have his final match in the promotion before hanging up the wrestling boots.

In an interview with Page Six, the 48-year-old veteran addressed his final run as an in-ring performer and provided a surprising update regarding his final match. The Franchise Player stated that the venue for his last match isn't finalized yet, but he doesn't want to spoil what's going to happen in the future. It was surprising that the venue for Cena's final match ever isn't planned yet, whereas the company often announces venues for events months and years in advance.

Ad

Trending

"Well, I don't want to downplay the action in WWE. There's always a bunch of action over there. And yes, I'm 48. My last match will be in mid-December. We're still trying to find out a place to do it. I said 36 dates in January. We're halfway through. It's been a lot of compelling TV, and I don't want to spoil it for anybody, but I think we're just getting started," Cena said. (From 00:00 to 00:19)

Ad

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Ad

John Cena reveals new WWE role after retirement

John Cena was the company's face for years and won multiple championships in the promotion's history as a full-time performer.

In an appearance on The Breakfast Club, the 48-year-old star revealed his new role with the company after his retirement. The 17-time world champion will become an ambassador for the promotion when he officially retires from in-ring competition.

Ad

"Our last match will be in December, and that's going to be the door shutting on me. Now, I will be an ambassador for the company because my life isn't the same without them. I love the WWE. I love the reach that they have. I love its fan base. So, I'll never not have wrestling in my life," Cena said.

Ad

Ad

It'll be interesting to see which star will be his final opponent.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Page Six and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!