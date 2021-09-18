John Cena reacts to Bollywood legend's insane body transformation

WWE legend John Cena seems quite impressed with Bollywood veteran Arshad Warsi's body transformation.

John Cena's Instagram is one of the most fascinating accounts on the social media site. The former WWE Champion regularly posts contextless images on his handle.

Cena occasionally posts photos of Indian celebrities on his account. He has an incredibly large fan-following in the Indian subcontinent, and each of these posts get hundreds of thousands of reactions. Cena's latest post shows him appreciating Bollywood legend Arshad Warsi's impressive body transformation.

Warsi recently posted a photo showing off his body transformation for his next project. Cena noticed the post and decided to share it on his timeline. Check out both posts below:

John Cena is a fitness enthusiast himself

Before making it big in WWE, John Cena pursued a career in bodybuilding in the late 90s. Cena hails from West Newbury, Massachusetts, and moved to California to try his hand at bodybuilding in 1998.

Cena made his WWE main roster debut in 2002 after working on his craft in Ohio Valley Wrestling. He boasted quite an impressive physique from the beginning. Coupled with his mic skills, he was a complete package.

Former WWE Superstar Big Show credited John Cena for his insane body transformation:

“I said ‘Who’d want to see a giant with abs?’ And John just looked at me and said ‘Yeah, a giant with abs, who would want to see that’ and he walked off. And the way he did it… the way John hit me with that comment, for once in 40-something years, it lit a fire under my big fat a**,” said Show.

As for Arshad Warsi, he has been a mainstay in Bollywood since 1996. Warsi has made a name for himself in the Indian Film Industry with a long list of memorable movies, most notably Munna Bhai MBBS, Dhammal, and Golmaal. His fans are quite excited to see him in his new avatar in his next project.

