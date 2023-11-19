John Cena reacts after Drake name-drops him in new 'Scary Hours 3' album

Drake is one of the biggest names in the music industry, and he recently name-dropped the WWE Superstar John Cena in his latest album. The 16-time World Champion wasted little time in reacting to Drake’s actions.

The well-renowned rapper Drake recently released a new album titled 'Scary Hours 3.' It features many instant hits, along with the song titled 'Wick Man.' The song mentions the WWE legend John Cena in the lyrics.

He likely did it as The Cenation Leader has become a household name over the decades. He is not only popular in the wrestling ring but also hugely popular on the silver screen.

Cena, who is very active on social media and shares cryptic messages and images about pop culture, reacted to the mention soon after. He shared an image of the megastar rapper holding a replica of the WWE Championship.

Drake and Cena are two of the biggest names in their respective fields. It is great to see the popular rapper name-drop someone as big as the 16-time World Champion in one of his latest singles that will likely bring both men a lot more popularity. The fans hope to see them together someday.

Drake’s newest single mentions the WWE legend John Cena

Before moving into Hollywood, John Cena made a name for himself in WWE. As proof of his success in the world of popular culture, he was name-dropped by the megastar rapper Drake in his recent single.

As Drake is one of the top-selling artists in the world, fans connect with the rapper’s lyrics a lot. The lyrics come from the song titled 'Wick Man,' the latest release titled For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition. It combines tracks from the For All the Dogs and his Scary Hours 3 albums.

You can check out the lyrics of the song 'Wick Man' below:

"I'm almost expressionless. John Cena wouldn't know emotions I wrestlе with. Play 'bout the fact I was born a perfectionist. Still can't еven wrap my mind around the success of this."

The popular rapper mentions Cena as a wrestler in his lyrics. The two men have shown mutual respect with their recent work. It will be a dream for many people to see them work on a project down the road.

