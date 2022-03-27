John Cena reacts after former WWE Champion takes a massive shot at him

John Cena had quite a heartfelt reaction after a former WWE rival took a shot at him in his latest tweet.

The 16-time World Champion is one of the most respected men in pro-wrestling. He has done it all in the business and is currently doing quite well in Hollywood. Cena is well-known for his wholesome Twitter handle, where he regularly shares inspirational content.

The Suicide Squad star recently sent major praise towards former WWE Champion The Miz, and called him one of his favorite on-screen villains. The A-Lister responded to the tweet by taking a shot at Cena, reminding him of his win at WrestleMania 27.

The 16-time World Champion's response to The Miz's jibe left fans in absolute awe of him. Check out the exchange below:

"I do. Vividly. You worked your a** off on the road to the event and at the event itself. Sacrificing your body during the event to do all you could to give the audience every ounce, even possibly at the expense of your own memory. Your passion and dedication hasn’t ever changed," Cena wrote in his tweet.

John Cena and The Miz headlined WrestleMania back in 2011

The Miz was the WWE Champion, heading into WrestleMania 27 in 2011. He won the title after successfully cashing in the MITB contract on Randy Orton.

At Elimination Chamber 2011, John Cena defeated CM Punk, John Morrison, Sheamus, Randy Orton, and R-Truth to punch his ticket to a WWE title match at WrestleMania. Hence, Cena and The Miz kicked off their feud heading into the event.

At the Show of Shows, The Miz defeated Cena due to interference by The Rock. This was one of those rare WrestleMania finishes where a heel walked out victorious.

John Cena is no longer a regular WWE attraction. He had a brief run last year which culminated with a Universal title loss to Roman Reigns. There's no news yet as to when Cena will return to WWE TV. The Miz is still going strong in WWE and is set to team up with Logan Paul to take on The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38.

