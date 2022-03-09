John Cena reacts to Hall of Famer announcing WWE return

John Cena is excited about Stone Cold Steve Austin's return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Steve Austin is once again the talk of the wrestling world as he announced this morning that he would return to WWE to confront Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 on The KO Show. A match between the men has yet to be officially confirmed.

16-time WWE Champion John Cena caught Stone Cold's promo on social media this morning and expressed his excitement over The Texas Rattlesnake returning at WrestleMania 38, tweeting out:

"Never in the history of #StoneColdFriday did I think I'd see this!! Excited for @SteveAustinBSR, excited 4 the @WWE Universe and I'm excited for #WrestleMania!!!!" Cena tweeted.

Will we see John Cena at WrestleMania 38?

With the addition of Stone Cold Steve Austin at this year's WrestleMania, it's clear that the company will be looking to pull out all the stops in order to sell out AT&T Stadium across two nights in April. But beyond Austin, what else can they possibly do?

The 16-time World Champion appeared for WWE at SummerSlam last year. It's evident that every time Cena comes back; it generates good revenue for the company. So will we see The Leader of Cenation at WrestleMania 38?

It appears that Cena's Hollywood schedule will keep him from appearing at this year's WrestleMania. The Peacemaker star has certainly been keeping himself busy outside the ring with multiple projects on both the big and small screen.

With or without Cena, WWE has a lot riding on WrestleMania 38, and the WWE Universe is very hopeful that the company will deliver come April.

