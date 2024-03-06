John Cena reacts to The Rock-Roman Reigns segment receiving 700,000+ dislikes

WWE legend John Cena has shared his reaction to the fans turning on The Rock earlier this year.

After Cody Rhodes gave up his WrestleMania XL main event spot, fans came in droves on social media to extend their support for him. WWE's video featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns went on to become the most disliked WWE video on YouTube. It currently stands at a whopping 713,000 dislikes.

John Cena has now reacted to fans suddenly turning on The Rock after his return on WWE SmackDown. Here's what he told Chris Van Vliet:

"I think The Rock is such an attraction. I don't think our audience is angry with him, I think there's an underlying sense of fillment [sic] that they're angry that their expectations were changed. The metric I use, from my own path of polarization, they did a segment that was heavily disliked. I think it was the most disliked segment in WWE social history. How many WrestleMania ticket refunds you see? Zero! The metric to look at for me is how many people don't want to see the show." [0:44-1:34]

John Cena almost turned heel during his feud with The Rock in 2012

Cena also revealed to Chris Van Vliet that he was about to turn heel during his massive feud with The Great One in 2012. The Rock defeated Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 28. Cena said the following about plans for his heel turn back then:

"And in 48 hours, I had a new track, a new studio mix theme song, final mix. I had seven new singlets, low-cut singlets with boxing-type robes. I already had the boots in storage, so I dusted them off. I was ready to go and already thinking about like what I could do with the story."

The Rock is playing a major role on the road to WrestleMania XL. The world will be watching when he steps foot in the ring at 'Mania.

What do you think of John Cena's reaction to fans turning on The Rock? Sound off!

