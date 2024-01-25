John Cena reacts to The Rock's historic WWE announcement

John Cena recently took to social media to react to The Rock becoming part of the board of directors for the TKO Group.

TKO Group was formed in 2023 as a merger between WWE and UFC's parent company, Zuffa. Both WWE and UFC currently operate under the banner of TKO.

Following The Rock's appointment in the TKO Group board of directors, his long-term WWE rival, and wrestling legend, John Cena took to Instagram to post a photo of The Great One. In doing so, the 16-time WWE world champion reacted to the massive announcement.

John Cena recently opened up about his retirement plans

John Cena has been an active in-ring performer for over two decades. The 16-time world champion's latest match was against Solo Sikoa at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event.

Speaking in an interview with Extra, Cena opened up about his retirement plans, explaining why it would be best for him to step away from professional wrestling in the next few years. He said:

"[What's your favorite genre to play if you could choose anything forever and you had to stick to this one, what would it be?] Before you even finish the question, WWE Superstar. I wish I could do that infinitely in perpetuity forever. I wish I could be out in the middle of that ring in front of the live audience on RAW or SmackDown or whatever. There's no energy like it."

He also added:

"[You've spoke recently about your exit. What can you tell us more about that?] It's coming. I think when you seriously have to take a look at yourself and realize like, 'Hey, I haven't yet lost my fastball but I've lost a few miles an hour off that fastball.' I think, speaking in UK terms, a lot of footballers have to face the truth sometimes that it's a young man's game and time is undefeated. And I just don't wanna, I wanna stay at the pace of the product, and the product is running at a fast pace. So, I gotta play my hand accordingly and when I can't keep up, I should allow those who can the opportunities the business gave me. I think that's really important."

Cena is likely on another break from the WWE Universe after his loss to Sikoa in Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen if he will return in 2024.

