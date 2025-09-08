John Cena reacts to WWE announcement ahead of RAW

John Cena reacted to a WWE announcement on social media ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Ahead of tonight's show, the promotion announced on social media that tickets for Cena's final appearances in Boston and New York City will be going on sale soon. John Cena reacted to the announcement and noted how grateful he was to get the chance to perform at the TD Garden in Boston one last time.&quot;As the Farewell Tour makes its final stops I cannot express how lucky and grateful I am to be invited one last time to @TheGarden and the @tdgarden in Boston! Any Boston fans hitting the @KowloonSaugus after the show?! Might C U there!!&quot; Cena wrote.Sami Zayn interrupted John Cena's promo this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown, and it led to a match for the United States Championship. Brock Lesnar interfered in the match and attacked Cena.The Beast Incarnate returned after a two-year hiatus to attack Cena at SummerSlam 2025. Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of the PLE last month.Former WWE writer comments on John Cena's farewell tourWrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his honest thoughts on John Cena's retirement tour in WWE.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend claimed that Cena must feel like half of his final run with the company was wasted with his heel turn. Russo added that the 48-year-old likely lost a lot of merch money as well due to portraying a heel.&quot;Well, he's [John Cena] gotta think the first half of it was totally wasted. Bro, listen, obviously, something went down behind the scenes, we don't know about. There was some kind of falling out with Rock, and they were not able to see this thing through, I guess, the way they thought they were going to see it through. But it's really unfortunate for Cena because this was it. This was the last run, and they wasted half of his time in an angle that went absolutely nowhere. They didn't try to cover it, and he just lost a lot of time, not to mention what he lost in merch money for a couple of months there,&quot; said Russo. Dman4Life @Dman4Life21LINK@JohnCena @TheGarden @tdgarden @KowloonSaugus Gonna Miss you Cena, You, Orton, edge part of my childhoodIt will be interesting to see how The Cenation Leader gets revenge on Brock Lesnar in the weeks ahead on WWE television.