John Cena referenced during match at WWE Hell in a Cell

Multi-time world champion John Cena was referenced during Mustafa Ali and Theory's match at Hell in a Cell premium live event.

Over the past month, Theory and John Cena have been hinting at a potential feud. The youngest United States Champion named Cena as an influence on his career. Last week during a QnA on social media, Cena said Theory needed an Attitude Adjustment in addition to calling him his favorite WWE Superstar at the moment.

Ali and Theory have been feuding for the US Title on RAW. The two clashed at Hell in a Cell, where Theory retained. During the match, Ali used Cena's signature submissive move, the STF, on Theory. Additionally, commentator Corey Graves highlighted 'ruthless aggression,' which Cena used during his main roster debut against Kurt Angle in 2002.

Theory signed with NXT in August 2019 and made his televised debut on RAW in March 2020.

Theory called out John Cena about saying he needs an Attitude Adjustment

Theory has been Vince McMahon's protege since before his match at WrestleMania 38 against Pat McAfee and has been getting the upper hand over the other superstars on the red brand.

Theory defeated Finn Balor on the April 18 edition of RAW to win his first WWE title. Thus, making him the youngest United States Champion.

Following John Cena's clip on social media, the 24-year-old tweeted that the former WWE Champion should cease playing dress up and do something about him:

"Stop playing dress up and do something then @JohnCena"

The last time the wrestling world witnessed Cena in action was at SummerSlam 2021 against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Following this, he's focused on his Hollywood career, portraying the DC character Peacemaker in an HBO series of the same name.

