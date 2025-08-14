John Cena Reflects on the One Thing he's Never Done Ahead of Retirement: "Greatest Crowd in WWE History"

WWE Superstar John Cena recently talked about his retirement tour. The Cenation Leader will hang up his wrestling boots at the end of 2025.

After dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025, John Cena was expected to start a feud with Brock Lesnar. The Beast returned at The Biggest Party of the Summer and hit Cena with an F5.

However, since SummerSlam, Lesnar hasn't been seen on TV. Amid his absence, The Chain Gang Soldier is all set to lock horns with Logan Paul at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.

During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, John Cena highlighted that he has done everything in his wrestling career, but he has yet to experience Lyon, France's crowd, which his peers believe is the greatest crowd in WWE history.

The 17-time world champion added that he was grateful to learn and experience new things even at the tail end of his career.

"I've done a ton of stuff in my career. I've been in front of some crazy crowds, but I've never been in front of the crowd that our current roster calls 'The Greatest Crowd in WWE History,' in Lyon, France. So I'm looking forward in a few weeks to actually going to be in front of. All the stuff I've ever done in my career, I've had 17 [world] championships, I've been around the world a hundred times. I've never heard the so-called 'Greatest Crowd in WWE History,' and it's supposedly in Lyon. So even on this tail-end stretch, I'm still learning, I'm still experiencing new things, and I'm still grateful to do it," Cena said. [4:00 - 4:32]

Check out his interview below.

Bully Ray Believes Vince McMahon Could Return to WWE for John Cena's Last Appearance

During a recent edition of the Busted Open After Dark podcast, Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that Vince McMahon could return to the Stamford-based promotion for John Cena's final appearance.

Ray added that fans would accept McMahon's return because of his history with Cena in World Wrestling Entertainment.

"John and Vince have remained friends through everything. If Vince were to come out in that moment to give John his final farewell, I think the people would like to see that or would embrace it, and maybe for that moment in time forget about all of the things that are going on in 'real life' with Vince. Because it was Vince McMahon's WWE that John Cena was the face of for the longest time (...) Biggest babyface in the company during Vince McMahon's time. I think they could ride that wave of positivity."

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Cena's farewell tour going forward.

