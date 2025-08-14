John Cena's final WWE appearance could include Vince McMahon, predicts veteran

WWE Superstar John Cena is currently on his retirement tour, which will end in December 2025. Wrestling veteran and Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes Vince McMahon could return for Cena's final appearance.

John Cena and Vince McMahon have a rich history in World Wrestling Entertainment. For most of Cena's career, McMahon was his boss. The Chain Gang Soldier also had most of his success under the leadership of WWE's co-founder. However, Mr. McMahon hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion in a long time due to many reasons, including the Janel Grant lawsuit.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open After Dark podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that he believed everyone would be emotional during John Cena's final appearance at the end of this year.

Ray also highlighted that Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon were the ones who allowed Cena to shine in the wrestling business.

"[John] Cena's last match will be in Boston, or his last appearance will be in Boston. People are going to be crying their eyes out for John's retirement. It's going to be a very emotional night. People will be very, very happy, tears of joy, a little bit of sadness, and Vince [McMahon] is the guy that gave John his opportunity. Stephanie [McMahon] is the one who truly gave John his opportunity cause she heard him rapping in the back of the tour bus," he said.

The legend added that he believed Vince McMahon could return to the Stamford-based promotion for John Cena's final appearance, and people would embrace Mr. McMahon's return because of the history he has with Cena.

"John and Vince have remained friends through everything. If Vince were to come out in that moment to give John his final farewell, I think the people would like to see that or would embrace it, and maybe for that moment in time forget about all of the things that are going on in 'real life' with Vince. Because it was Vince McMahon's WWE that John Cena was the face of for the longest time... Biggest babyface in the company during Vince McMahon's time. I think they could ride that wave of positivity," he added. [From 14:05 - 15:47]

Check out the podcast below:

John Cena talked about his final WWE opponent

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, John Cena said that he wants his WWE retirement tour to be special for the business, and he would accept whatever the company has planned for his final match at the end of 2025.

"No, no, I've never operated like that. It's weird cause I've always just been that guy. That [Ruthless Aggression Era] clip you saw was by mistake. The Undertaker was sick. No kidding. I've just always kind of been reliable and showing up and doing whatever I'm asked. And I really want this tour to be not only special, it'll always be special for me because you guys are out there, I want it to be special for the business. My goal has always been to leave WWE better than I found it. So, whoever they deem appropriate to get that energy, man, I'm cool with that," he said.

It remains to be seen if Vince McMahon will return to WWE for John Cena's last appearance.

