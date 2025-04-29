John Cena refuses to defend Undisputed WWE Title against top star in scenario suggested by Hall of Famer

John Cena captured the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 to become a 17-time world champion. A Hall of Famer recently suggested a scenario where The Franchise Player would refuse to put the title on the line against a top superstar.
Cody Rhodes held the Undisputed WWE Title for 378 days. However, he failed to retain it at this year's Show of Shows as Cena defeated him following a low blow and a hit to the head with the belt. Since then, The American Nightmare has been absent from WWE programming. Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) discussed what could be next for the former champion.
The wrestling legend suggested a scenario in which Rhodes would return to challenge Cena, but the latter would refuse to wrestle him since he had already defeated him at WrestleMania. JBL pointed out that The American Nightmare would then be forced to work his way back up:
"I don't know if it exists right now or not because I don't know the creative. But it's easy to make exist because it's, literally, you can make it out of thin air. This comes out with just the typical heel champion of saying, 'I'm not gonna face him. I beat him. I'm not gonna face him.' And then you have Cody have to work his way back up. It's one of the oldest angles in wrestling," he said. [1:08:43 - 1:09:03]
Ex-WWE writer thinks John Cena will lose the title to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam
On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former writer Freddie Prinze Jr. expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41.
Meanwhile, the Hollywood star predicted that John Cena would drop the title to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in August:
"This gives Cody another hill to climb because they're gonna wrestle again at SummerSlam and Cody's gonna win the title back and get it back because he's the new John Cena. So, he's getting it back," he said.
Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards recently explained why Triple H and his creative team had to take Cody Rhodes off television after WrestleMania.
