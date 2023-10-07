John Cena rescues popular star from dangerous situation on WWE SmackDown

John Cena came to the rescue of a popular WWE Superstar tonight on SmackDown.

LA Knight has been on a meteoric rise in recent months. He is currently one of the most over WWE Superstars on the roster. His status as a top guy has resulted in him being placed in important storylines.

Last week, The Megastar inserted himself into Cena's feud with the Bloodline when he showed up and saved the Cenation leader from a vicious assault. In fact, Knight quickly signed the contract for Fastlane, becoming John Cena's partner.

Tonight on SmackDown, LA Knight kicked off the show. However, he was quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman and the Bloodline. The Wise Man admitted that Knight was the next big megastar in the WWE, but he also stated that he has now got the Bloodline's attention.

Knight tried to get in a few words but was interrupted by Jimmy Uso, who asked him to shut up. He then said that Knight wasn't going to make it to Fastlane. Just as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso were about to attack Knight, John Cena came down to the ring to make the save.

The Bloodline retreated since the numbers were even. Knight then challenged Jimmy Uso to a match later in the night, which he accepted.

It will be interesting to see if LA Knight can keep his momentum going at Fastlane.

