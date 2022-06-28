John Cena returning to WWE could mark the continuation of a legendary 20-year-old streak

The stage is set for tonight's Monday Night RAW as John Cena makes his epic return to celebrate his legendary 20-year-old career in WWE. After starring in multiple movie and TV show projects, The Champ is set to make his highly anticipated return to a sold out Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas.

But his 20th-anniversary celebration show could also mark the continuation of another legendary 20-year-old record set by the Leader of Cenation. The Champ has been competing in a match every year since 2002. Cena's glorious career encompassed more than 170 televised matches, 99 of which aired on PPV.

So, given that if the sixteen-time world champion agrees to have a match in the remainder of 2022, we'll see the streak continue further on.

The last time Cena had a match was back in 2021 at Summerslam against The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, which he unfortunately lost. If John Cena has only one more match in a Premium Live Event, it would also mark his 100th PPV match as well.

The only time the Leader of the Cenation did not have a Premium Live Event match was in his absence in 2019.

Wrestling Legend calls John Cena the most successful WWE Superstar of all time

It certainly takes one wrestling legend to know one, and Kurt Angle has named John Cena as the most successful star in the history of the business. The Doctor of Thuganomics started his journey to the top of the mountain in WWE by ushering in Ruthless Aggression against Angle in his debut match on Smackdown in 2002.

The Olympic Gold Medalist spoke in an interview with Scott Fishman of TVinsider, where he said that no one could have done what Cena accomplished in his WWE career. However, he did state that he personally doesn't think that the Leader of Cenation is the greatest of all time.

"The most successful WWE Superstar of all time. He has won 16 world titles, and they are all WWE world titles. Nobody else has done that. John was able to accomplish that. I wouldn’t say he is the greatest wrestler of all time. There are a lot of great technicians. John was the most successful," - Kurt Angle said.

John Cena has had one of the biggest rises to the top, becoming a giant merch seller for the company and tying the record for 16 World title wins with Ric Flair. We're set to witness his return tonight and it's going to be interesting to see what WWE has in store for us in his tribute show.

