John Cena reunites with AEW star at The Suicide Squad premiere

At the end of the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, John Cena made his long-awaited return to the WWE. The 16-time world champion received a thunderous ovation from the WWE Universe as he confronted WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

@JohnCena is BACK!!! #MITB

Prior to Money In The Bank, John Cena was last seen in the WWE at WrestleMania 36 where he "wrestled" the recently released Bray Wyatt in a cinematic Firefly Funhouse Match. Due to the pandemic, Cena didn't appear at WrestleMania 37, the first time he was absent from The Show of Shows in nearly 20 years.

John Cena (in costume) and AEW's Miro cross paths at the Suicide Squad premiere

John Cena's latest movie, Suicide Squad, will be released worldwide in theaters and HBO Max this Friday, August 7th. The premiere for the movie took place on Monday evening and SINow's Cinnabod Esnaashari posted a great video on Twitter featuring Cena (dressed up as Peacemaker) and current AEW TNT Champion Miro.

Miro and Cena reunited at the Suicide Squad premiere.

Miro and Cena reunited at the Suicide Squad premiere. pic.twitter.com/nymWoSQXEE — Cinnabod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) August 3, 2021

While you cannot make out what John Cena and Miro said to each other, you can clearly see they were glad to see each other as they shared an embrace and some brief words. It's possible that Cena was congratulating Miro on his success within AEW; while Miro was congratulating Cena on his success within Hollywood.

John Cena continues his "Summer of Cena" tour with the WWE leading up to a WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on August 21st. Miro will defend the AEW TNT Championship in the next edition of Dynamite against Lee Johnson.

What did you think of the this meeting between a WWE and AEW Superstar? Let us know in the comments below!

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated!

Edited by Arjun