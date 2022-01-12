John Cena reveals what motivates him to keep returning to WWE

John Cena has had a very successful run in Hollywood, but that hasn't stopped him from returning to WWE multiple times in recent years.

The 16-time World Champion was a guest this morning on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss a variety of subjects. During the discussion, Cena addressed why he continues to return to the company despite not needing to.

"What brings me back to WWE isn't the falling down. It isn't the improvement of physical skill. It's the storytelling," John Cena revealed. "I like being able to tell a story with Roman Reigns (...) I love the challenge of telling a story, and acting is literally just being able to change characters whenever you want and tell a new story,''

John Cena compares the storytelling in WWE to what he does in Hollywood

While Cena has done a lot in WWE, he stated that he has had a lot of fun roles in Hollywood as well, including his current role as Peacemaker in the DCEU.

"But it's really fun to be able to be like, 'you want to be this weird dude who thinks he's a superhero and murders people in the name of peace. That sounds like a great time.," John Cena said. "You want to be this weird, conflicted boyfriend and have awkward sex with Amy Schumer on camera I can tell some jokes during that. That'd be fun."

There's no timeframe for when Cena will return to WWE next, but it appears his schedule won't allow him to take part in this year's WrestleMania.

What do you make of Cena's comments? Do you see the comparison between the storytelling in WWE and in Hollywood? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

