John Cena reveals if he will be at WrestleMania 38; gives update on his WWE future

John Cena has opened up about his status for WrestleMania 38, stating that he may not be able to appear at The Show of Shows this year. The 16-time world champion has put his fans at ease, though, by saying he's not done with WWE.

Cena, a part-timer in WWE, was recently in a feud with Roman Reigns, culminating in a match between the two at last year's SummerSlam show. He performed at a number of live events during the course of his last run.

In a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, John Cena stated that he might not be able to make it to WrestleMania, but he will return to WWE, thereby rubbishing any claims of his retirement:

"So, WrestleMania is usually in the cusp of late March, early April. I don’t know if I’m gonna make it this year and that’s a good conundrum to have because there’s a lot of good opportunity coming up which I would love to take and if all those things line up, I don’t know if I’ll be able to make WrestleMania but I will tell you and everybody else out there watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot. That’s my home, I love it.

"I was able to go back there this summer for a few months and entertain audiences when they welcomed audiences back to arenas so I’ve far from had my last performance," said Cena. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Cena lost to Reigns at SummerSlam and was then F5'd a number of times by the returning Brock Lesnar after the show went off the air.

What could the future hold for John Cena in WWE

John Cena may have a few more high-profile matches left in his WWE career, perhaps to help 'put over' an up-and-coming superstar. One current star who the company seems to want to push is Austin Theory. He recently spoke about wanting to retire John Cena.

"But I think, I think for Austin Theory. Yeah, you'd have to really not "see" Cena anymore because I'd have to retire him. I'd have to do it, man," said Austin Theory recently.

Also Read Article Continues below

That match-up would make sense, considering how WWE seems to want to put Theory in the Cena role, where he is the face of the company.

Edited by Kartik Arry