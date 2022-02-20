"Truly grateful" - John Cena reveals immense record Peacemaker broke on HBO Max

John Cena has now truly broken through into Hollywood and is breaking records regularly on the silver screen. Cena won fans over with his performance as the Peacemaker in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad movie last year.

The overly violent comic book character, who will go to any lengths to assure "peace," struck a chord with the modern audience. It was only a matter of time before they asked for more. Thankfully for them, they didn't have to wait long.

The 16-time WWE Champion worked with James Gunn on a spin-off series from The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker. The first season of the series premiered on HBO Max last month and recently wrapped up.

Gunn and Cena revealed that the show had been successful, and the season finale broke HBO Max's record for the biggest single-day release for an original series.

"Just learned from the good folks at @hbomax that the #PEACEMAKER finale had the biggest single day performance for a Max Original series and was up 44% over the premiere episode! That is a F#CKLOAD of ✌️ and does not happen without ALL OF YOU! Truly grateful. Ready for Season ✌️!"

John Cena's Peacemaker is renewed for season 2

HBO Max was quite happy with how the show was performing, even before it started breaking records. Last Wednesday, Gunn and John Cena announced that HBO Max had renewed the series for a second season.

John Cena @JohnCena ! Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn . It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season ✌️! https://t.co/ujeeXODvOn

Cena is now a true success in Hollywood and has caught the eye of major filmmakers as potentially being a blockbuster star. When he first started in the industry, he struggled to break out of being typecast thanks to his physique and because he started his career as a wrestler in WWE.

After a couple of hit and miss films in the last five years, Cena has really broken through with movie roles like Ferdinand, Bumblebee, Dolittle, F9, The Suicide Squad, and others.

He now has multiple projects coming up in the next few years. Much like in WWE, John Cena might have found a way to be immensely successful in the acting industry as well.

