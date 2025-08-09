John Cena reveals the person who changed his life

John Cena has revealed the person who changed his life. The Last Real Champion is on his retirement tour in WWE and is set to bid farewell to his in-ring career in December. This final chapter of his WWE run has also given fans the chance to view him in a different light.

In his interviews, Cena has been quite open about his personal life and recently opened up on his decision to have a hair transplant last year. In an interview with People, the 17-time WWE World Champion talked about embracing this change and saying it was after the fans confronted him over his baldness that he decided to go for it.

Now, in a tweet, Cena has revealed where he got his hair transplant and showed his gratitude to the surgeon who carried out the procedure.

"Thank you @people the conversation and helping build excitement for PM2. Many folks have asked where my hair transplant was done. Doc Anderson is not only an amazing surgeon, he’s a great friend and changed my life!!" he wrote.

Cena's hairfall issues had come to light during his previous run in WWE and pictures of his bald patch also went viral. Hence, John Cena said that this pushed him to explore his options, saying it "completely changed the course of my life.”

John Cena had his first five-star match in WWE in 14 years

On SmackDown before SummerSlam, John Cena officially turned back into a babyface and put on a classic with Cody Rhodes at the premium live event. The two stars battled in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

From emotional storytelling, to power moves to near-falls, the match had everything. Eventually, Rhodes came out as the winner after a Cody Cutter on Cena through the table and then a Cross Rhodes.

The match was applauded by fans and experts alike, with popular critic Dave Meltzer giving it a five-star rating. This was only the second time a John Cena match earned a five-star rating from Meltzer, with his bout against CM Punk at the 2011 Money in the Bank event being the last to achieve this feat.

