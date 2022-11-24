John Cena's 9-word response to rumors of him burying other WWE stars revealed (Exclusive)

John Cena has a list of superstars who he has been accused of "burying." The former franchise player of WWE was criticized repeatedly throughout the years for winning matches that fans feel he should have lost. His real-life friend and former WWE star EC3 revealed Cena's response to the rumors.

Perhaps the most infamous instance of Cena allegedly "politicking" was during SummerSlam 2010, when his team was booked to lose against the up-and-coming faction Nexus led by Wade Barrett. However, it is believed that Cena personally made the call to change the outcome - a decision that is still considered a bad one 12 years later.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 revealed what John Cena's response was to rumors of him burying talent and defended him in the process:

"I can tell you because he [John Cena] would hear these speculations and rumors himself and he was like 'I only did what I was told to do'. There was no backstabbing and political maneuvering as far as I know that hampered those particular pushes. The Alex Riley thing was a really interesting scenario. I also think Wade [Barrett], Ryback, Rusev - these guys had big moments in big matches. And you don't necessarily need the big win to carry forward." [4:07 - 4:49]

You can watch the full video below:

A WWE legend believed John Cena beating Nexus "hurt him" more than it helped him

As mentioned, the consensus regarding the SummerSlam 2010 situation is that Cena potentially prevented Wade Barrett from being the next breakout star of WWE.

WWE legend Arn Anderson reflected on the match during his podcast and stated that John Cena's decision eventually hurt him more than it helped him:

"I think it hurt John more than it helped him. Even if you did have John sneak one out, a quick one, two, three, you can have that sink in for just a second and you can still have 3 of the Nexus guys there to go ahead and squash him.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

Twelve years on, do you believe that John Cena made the right call? Or did he do what he was told at SummerSlam 2010? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

