John Cena's accidental role in Austin Theory's 30-second loss to Jey Uso revealed (Exclusive)

John Cena had an inadvertent role in the part on RAW where Austin Theory got squashed by Jey Uso in half a minute. The details of how it all happened were revealed on WrestleVotes Radio.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes, and TC discussed the John Cena promo segment that opened RAW. Due to Cena taking in the reaction from the very hot Brussels crowd, the segment reportedly ran overtime. In case you're wondering about how Netflix was supposed to mean the end of "overruns," that doesn't appear to be the case.

JoeyVotes stated that the John Cena-Cody Rhodes segment was slated to go for 15 minutes, and as a result of the overrun, several segments were canceled. Not only this, but the original plan was for Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory to be eight minutes long. The Cena segment directly led to it becoming a half-a-minute squash match.

It was also noted that segments between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri and Natalya were all cut from the show. RAW went on to have its shortest runtime in the Netflix era so far, clocking in at less than the usual 2.5 hours.

John Cena's Backlash appearance will mark a shockingly long gap since he last wrestled on the PLE

WWE advertised John Cena for Backlash 2025, and it instantly led fans on social media, especially X (fka Twitter), to speculate on what this could possibly mean. To some, it was a virtual guarantee that Cena was set to win his 17th World Title at WrestleMania, and his first title defense would be against none other than Randy Orton, whose hometown of St. Louis will be the host of Backlash. Not only this, but it will mark the first time in a whopping 16 years that Cena will be competing at the Backlash PLE.

Of course, it's all speculation at this point. There's no guarantee that Cena is going to win his 17th World Title just because he was advertised for Backlash. With that being said, WWE surely understands the potential and the excitement behind a final John Cena vs. Randy Orton clash - especially in the latter's hometown.

The fact that the roles will be reversed for the first time ever makes it all the more interesting and drool-worthy. The road to WrestleMania continues to get more exciting.

