WWE advertises big John Cena appearance

John Cena's Road to WWE WrestleMania 41 has officially kicked off after his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber. The company has also advertised the 16-time World Champion for a major appearance on an upcoming episode of SmackDown, which is set to take place after The Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas.

The Cenation Leader will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at this year's WrestleMania. The two had an intense face-off in a promo segment on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW in Brussels, Belgium.

Earlier this week, the sports entertainment juggernaut announced that the 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event will be held at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday, May 10. The show is set to feature Randy Orton and John Cena's first Backlash appearances since 2009.

WWE has officially advertised The Franchise Player for the May 9, 2025, go-home SmackDown episode before the Backlash Premium Live Event.

Other superstars announced for the premium live event after WrestleMania 41 are Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, Kevin Owens, Chelsea Green, and LA Knight.

WWE legend makes a bold statement about John Cena's appearance on RAW

Wrestling veteran Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on The Cenation Leader's heel promo segment on RAW. He discussed this on the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast.

According to Bully Ray, John Cena was 30 seconds away from forcing fans to apologize in Brussels before Cody Rhodes' music played. The WWE Hall of Famer thought Cena had the audience on the verge of admitting that they were the problem.

"John Cena was 30 seconds away from those people apologizing to him. I would have loved to have known what would have happened if Cena would had 30 more seconds and Cody's [Rhodes] music would have never hit," Ray said.

Fans will have to wait and see if the 47-year-old legend dethrones Rhodes to become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

