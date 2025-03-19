John Cena was 30 seconds away from forcing WWE fans to apologize to him on RAW; Bully Ray reveals why

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on John Cena's segment from RAW. This week's episode of the red brand was held in Brussels, Belgium, as part of the company's European tour on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

On the March 17, 2025, edition of Monday night show, The Franchise Player addressed his heel turn at Elimination Chamber. The 47-year-old star broke up with the WWE Universe, blaming them for his newfound villainous persona. John Cena declared that the fans were awful and pathetic for using him rather than supporting him over the past 25 years.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bubba Ray Dudley shared that The Face That Runs the Place was very close to forcing fans to apologize for their hostility during his promo on RAW in Brussels. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed that the audience's animosity visibly diminished before The American Nightmare came out.

"John Cena was 30 seconds away from those people apologizing to him. I would have loved to have known what would have happened if Cena would had 30 more seconds and Cody's [Rhodes] music would have never hit. You don't believe me, go back and listen to the people. Go listen to the de-escalation of the hate as the promo goes on. From the minute he comes to the ring until right around seconds before Cody's music hits. They [fans] are low, they're listening, they're like, 'Wow, maybe, we were the problem after all,'" Bully Ray said. [From 05:23 to 06:02]

Watch the entire episode below:

Bully Ray believes WWE fans in Brussels would have started a riot because of John Cena's key step on RAW

When Cena appeared on the Monday night show, fans greeted him with overwhelming heat. At one point, the former WWE Champion nearly exited the ring before delivering an intense promo.

In the same episode of Busted Open, Bully Ray claimed that if John Cena had walked away from the ring, fans would have rioted in Brussels.

"At one point, he puts the microphone down and he goes to leave. My suggestion of the mic drop! Did you hear the people booing instantly? I was like, 'Oh my God if he would have walked away, they probably would have started a riot in Brussels,'" he said.

The Face That Runs The Place will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Only time will tell if John Cena will become a 17-time World Champion at The Showcase of The Immortals by dethroning The American Nightmare.

