WWE fans in Brussels could have rioted, believes veteran, due to John Cena's one major step on RAW 

Former WWE Champion John Cena made his first appearance since his stunning heel turn at Elimination Chamber on this week's RAW. Recently, wrestling veteran Bully Ray said fans in Brussels would have rioted if Cena had succumbed to the crowd's negative reaction.

Ad

On the March 17, 2025, episode of RAW, The Franchise Player was met with a chorus of boos from the audience. He struggled to get a word out and nearly left the ring before ultimately blaming the WWE Universe for exploiting him, rather than supporting him for the past 25 years.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray spoke about the mixed reactions John Cena received from the audience. The veteran believed that if The Cenation Leader had left the ring without delivering a promo, a riot would have erupted in Brussels.

Ad

Trending

"John Cena is loved, [and] hated at the same time. People can't make up their minds. That was beautiful last night to be able to watch Cena stand there, [and] let them [the crowd] get it all out of their system. At one point, he puts the microphone down and he goes to leave. My suggestion of the mic drop! Did you hear the people booing instantly? I was like, 'Oh my God if he would have walked away, they probably would have started a riot in Brussels,'" Bully Ray said. [From 02:20 to 02:53]

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

You can watch the full episode below.

Ad

Former WWE World Champion agrees with a major John Cena claim

As mentioned above, The Face That Runs The Place turned his back on fans during this week's Monday night show. John Cena launched a scathing verbal attack on the crowd, labeling it "awful" and "pathetic."

On X (formerly Twitter), former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston expressed his agreement with the 47-year-old star's assessment of fans.

Ad

"Not. A. Single. Lie. Told. You people have been AWFUL."

Expand Tweet

Ad

At WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against The Cenation Leader. It will be interesting to see if John Cena can dethrone The American Nightmare to capture his 17th world title.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit the Busted Open podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback