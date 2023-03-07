John Cena's appearance on tonight's WWE RAW sees a major rise in tickets sale - Reports

Multi-time world champion John Cena is set to appear for the March 6, 2023 episode of Monday Night RAW. It also seems that The Champ's appearance on tonight's show has boosted ticket sales.

WWE RAW is currently taking place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The location is also in the home state of the returning Hollywood star.

It was officially confirmed weeks before tonight's show that The Leader of Cenation would return to his home state of Massachusetts. It didn't take long for someone to target the Hollywood actor. Prior to his return, United States Champion Austin Theory promised the wrestling veteran a "warm welcome."

According to WrestleTix, 13,072 seats have been sold out of a total capacity of 13,143 for tonight's red brand show, leaving only 71 tickets available.

When John Cena was announced, the company distributed 7,705 tickets. WWE would have sold a few thousand more tickets regardless, but he is unquestionably why they went from a good house to a full one.

You can check out the numbers from WrestleTix below:

The Cenation Leader was last seen in WWE on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022. He defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn by teaming up with Kevin Owens.

Do you think tonight's RAW will lead to John Cena vs. Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

