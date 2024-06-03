John Cena's cryptic post for AJ Styles after The Phenomenal One fakes his retirement on WWE SmackDown

John Cena had a cryptic message for AJ Styles after the latter faked his retirement on WWE SmackDown. On the blue brand, The Phenomenal One again set his sights on the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

Cena and Styles have a lot of history with one another. The two superstars crossed paths on several occasions. In 2018, Cena dethroned Styles to win the WWE Championship. Later the same year, they faced in a singles match on SmackDown, which remains their last-ever singles contest to date.

On Instagram, Cena posted a photo of Styles, as he seemingly took note of the latter's fake retirement angle from SmackDown.

Check out Cena's Instagram post:

Dutch Mantell commented on AJ Styles' fake retirement angle

Dutch Mantell commented on AJ Styles' segment from last week's edition of WWE SmackDown. The wrestling veteran was highly impressed by Styles' mic skills and explained how he was believed into thinking The Phenomenal One would announce his retirement.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell stated the following:

"So I'm watching SmackDown like a mark and I enjoyed the hell out of it, because he went in there and he brought out his old two buddies Anderson and Gallows. They'd been with him. It was like a shoot. If there were gonna have him really retire, they did this well because they faked me out. They've done this before but I thought you know it's AJ. He brought out Cody Rhodes and Cody Rhodes came out without his belt which tipped me off a little bit . . . He had a reason to retire. [It was] a really really good segment,"

At Backlash France, Styles unsuccessfully challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The two superstars are expected to collide in a rematch, which could take place at the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

