John Cena's dad loses his temper; goes on a rant

John Cena recently turned heel. Now, his father has also lost his temper with the fans.

Ad

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Cena shocked the world when he turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes. From then, the world has wanted to know what his dad thought of this heel turn. When Bill Apter reached out to his dad for a comment, he was met with hostility.

Hence, when fans recently asked the WWE star's dad what he thought of the heel turn, he lost his temper and went on a rant.

Ad

Trending

"I'm tired of you and everybody else walking up to me asking me what my son's gonna do. Why don't you ask my son what he's gonna do? And you know what you can do for me? You can pack your little bag, both of you and take a little walk and get your a**es out of here."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bill Apter comments on the hardest thing about John Cena's heel turn

John Cena was the biggest babyface in the WWE for the past several years. He was wildly popular with the young fanbase. Hence, his heel turn at Elimination Chamber shocked the world. He also blamed the WWE Universe for his actions and 'broke up' with them, leaving many fans sad.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated that the hardest thing about Cena's heel turn is the kids who will be heartbroken since they think it's real.

"My thoughts are, first of all, he broke up with me already, so I don't care anymore about him. I can't see him. But what hurts here is that the parents can tell their kids, 'Oh, don't worry, he's your hero, but he's only acting. Don't worry about it, he still loves you.' But when you tell that to a six or seven or eight-year-old kid, no matter what you tell them, their hearts are broken," said Apter.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if John Cena remains heel until retirement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback