John Cena’s emotional bond with major WWE figure stuns wrestling veteran - "He said he loves the man"

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about John Cena's relationship with his former boss. The Cenation Leader is admittedly very close to Vince McMahon and owes a great deal to the former WWE CEO.

Cena stood by Vince McMahon during one of the most turbulent phases of the promoter's life. The 17-time Champ made it clear that, despite the lawsuits, he always shared a deep emotional connection with Vince. John even attended McMahon's birthday party last week.

This week on the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran mentioned that he has newfound respect for Cena after his comments about McMahon. He liked their relationship as a father-son bond. Dutch Mantell felt that John loved his former boss and credited all his success to McMahon. He noted that Vince's actions might have been wrong, but that did not diminish Cena's love for the 80-year-old.

"I respected John Cena more after that statement than I did before. Because he said he loves the man. When he said, 'I love the man, I don't care what he does.' He still loves him. Say it's his son, whatever they do, may have been bad, but that doesn't affect the way you feel about him personally. So you gotta take that out of the equation."

Mantell continued:

"I'm sure John thinks, I loved him and I still love him. He shouldn't have done it. There's nothing I can do about him now. But that doesn't affect the way I feel about him."

John Cena was seated at Vince McMahon's table

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Teddy Long was also among the attendees at Vince McMahon's birthday bash. While speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran mentioned that he and John Cena were seated at Vince's table.

Long also spoke about a warm conversation with his former boss, where he expressed his gratitude to Vince. Teddy mentioned that R-Truth also joined them at the table for a while.

