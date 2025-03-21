John Cena's face was drained of humanity during heel turn, according to ex-WWE manager (Exclusive)

John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025. A former WWE manager noted a keen detail about this heel turn.

Dutch Mantell recently commented on John Cena's heel turn. At Elimination Chamber, Cody Rhodes confronted Cena after he won the namesake match. They were interrupted by The Rock, who was hoping for a positive response from The American Nightmare regarding his offer. However, when Cody denied The Final Boss his soul, Cena hugged him in a moment of celebration.

However, The Cenation Leader then became serious, looking at The Rock, who made a gesture that spoke a thousand words. Cena then shocked the world by attacking Cody, thereby turning heel. The Hollywood star held down Cody while The Rock belted him. This heel turn was one of the most shocking in WWE history, and it had a lot of people talking.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell noted that Cena looked like he was drained of his humanity during his heel turn and felt the entire segment lasted too long.

"Right before he turned, that camera was on his face a little bit. He didn't look like John Cena. His face just drained of all humanity, of all emotion. And he was just there and, you know, The Rock did the deal like this [imitates The Rock's cut throat gesture]. That was the longest angle I've ever seen. I mean, they didn't rush anything. They took their time because they have no set time to get off anyway, so they could they could've taken all night. What if it started at 11:30 and then halfway through it at five after twelve? Come on, guys. Get to it. Do it. We know what you're gonna do. Do it. Do it." [7:40 - 8:30]

Logan Paul accused John Cena of gaslighting fans after RAW promo

This week on WWE RAW, John Cena addressed the WWE Universe for the first time since his heel turn. During his promo, he blamed the fans for everything and claimed to have been in a toxic relationship with them for 25 years. He also seemingly ended that relationship on RAW, stating he didn't care about them anymore.

Logan Paul uploaded a new vlog on his YouTube channel, which included footage of him backstage during the former WWE Champion's heel promo on RAW. He accused Cena of gaslighting the fans and told him that no one cares about his feelings.

"Bro, this dude is gaslighting everyone. He is gaslighting the whole WWE Universe. That's true for me, but I don't know about these random f***ing people. Oh my God, no one gives a f*** John about how you feel," said Paul.

It will be interesting to see where this heel version of John Cena goes.

