Logan Paul throws surprising accusation at John Cena following RAW promo

Logan Paul made a major accusation against John Cena following his promo on WWE RAW. Paul recently confronted popular comedian Andrew Schulz during an episode of the red brand at Madison Square Garden before AJ Styles made the save.

The former United States Champion released a new vlog on his YouTube channel today, and it featured footage of his reaction to John Cena's heel promo on WWE RAW. Cena claimed that he had been in an abusive relationship with fans for 25 years, and Paul laughed at the comment. The Maverick then accused the 47-year-old of gaslighting wrestling fans during his promo this past Monday.

"Bro, this dude is gaslighting everyone. He is gaslighting the whole WWE Universe. That's true for me, but I don't know about these random f***ing people. Oh my God, no one gives a f*** John about how you feel," said Paul. [From 9:21 - 9:39]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Cena turned heel and aligned with The Rock after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and will get a World Title shot at The Show of Shows.

Bill Apter comments on why John Cena didn't mention major WWE star on RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed why John Cena didn't reference The Rock during his promo on the latest edition of RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter shared his thoughts on the 47-year-old's heel promo on the red brand. He suggested that Cena was angry at fans, and the idea of mentioning The Final Boss never occurred to him.

"I felt it should have taken place when he and Cody were face to face. But John Cena was more interested in just blaming the crowd for 25 minutes as much as he could. I don't think The Rock ever got into his head. I think he pointed to people in the audience. I think he was just PO'd about the people. In the next chapter, as we're getting closer to WrestleMania, I think The Rock will be involved in the conversation," said Apter. [28:45 - 29:19]

You can check out the video below for Apter's observations:

Cody Rhodes will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against The Cenation Leader at WrestleMania 41 next month. It will be interesting to see if Cena can become a major champion for the 17th time in his career and make history.

