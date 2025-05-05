John Cena's Farewell Tour colors for WWE Backlash revealed

WWE has a potential predicament on the horizon as its current Undisputed Champion plans to retire in a few months. John Cena will make the first title defense of his Farewell Tour at Backlash in less than one week. The custom colors for Cena's final year have been a hot topic of discussion as of late, and now WWE is revealing Cena's look for one of his biggest matches ever.
Big Match John is days away from doing battle with the one Superstar he's wrestled far more than anyone else: Randy Orton. Cena and his longtime associate will headline Backlash XX on Saturday, May 10, in The Viper's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Cena won four of the last five televised singles bouts against Orton, going back to Randy's successful title defense at Royal Rumble 2014.
Heel Cena vs. The Apex Predator will happen for the final time inside the 18,096-seat Enterprise Center, home of NHL's St. Louis Blues. WWEShop just released Cena's Farewell Tour STL merchandise, with a color scheme inspired by The Blues. The collection includes a $19.99 pair of socks, a $29.99 towel/sweatband set, a $34.99 t-shirt, a $34.99 hat, and a $749.99 replica spinner belt.
WWE Shop previously spoiled Cena's next SmackDown appearance. A custom collection for Dayton, Ohio was recently released, and Dayton is where SmackDown on May 9 will be held.
WWE Backlash updated lineup
World Wrestling Entertainment will present its 20th Backlash event on Saturday, May 10, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Below is the updated lineup:
- Gunther vs. Pat McAfee
- United States Championship Fatal 4 Way: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
- Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- Undisputed Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton
Several historic wrestling events have taken place at the Enterprise Center, including Bad Blood 1997, with Kane's debut and the first-ever Hell In a Cell. RAW Is Owen for Owen Hart was held at the arena on May 24, 1999.