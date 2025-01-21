John Cena's father comments on his impending retirement from WWE (Exclusive)

John Cena kicked off his WWE retirement tour on RAW's Netflix premiere. The Cenation Leader announced he plans to win his 17th world title by competing at the upcoming 2025 Royal Rumble PLE.

Speaking on a recent edition of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, John Cena Sr. was asked to share his thoughts on his son's impending retirement from WWE.

"I can't speak for John. I've never discussed why or how come. But I think, you all know, being in the business, that you know when you've had enough. And I guess his theory is, 'If I can't go the way I used to go and perform the way I used to perform, then maybe it is time to step back.'"

Trending

He continued:

"And, you know, when you look at that 2000s streak he's had with all those matches, I guess you got to sit back and really do some thinking. I certainly don't want to see him go. But I think there reaches a time in everybody's life when you know when it is time to go." [From 01:37 onwards]

John Cena is likely to make his in-ring return at the Royal Rumble. It remains to be seen if the former two-time Royal Rumble winner can make it to three on February 1, 2025.

Get the full episode of What Were They Thinking? with JBL and Gerald Brisco on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback