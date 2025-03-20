John Cena's father makes shocking admission about his son's WWE heel turn

John Cena Sr., the father of 16-time WWE Champion, recently admitted something about his son's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. John Sr. initially didn't want to comment on what happened earlier this month but has finally opened up regarding the topic.

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event, and following the contest, Cena sold his soul to The Rock and brutally attacked Cody Rhodes with The Final Boss and Travis Scott. Sportskeeda's senior editor, Bill Apter, exclusively spoke to John Sr. a few days after the heel turn, and the former wrestling manager was not fond of people asking him about what had happened. He added that he was "tired" of fetching questions about his son.

Fast forward to a couple of weeks, the 80-year-old revealed to Justin Barrasso on Substack that he was surprised by the heel turn. He had no idea that it would happen and was as shocked as everybody was at the time.

"Talk about a swerve. I was pretty well taken aback by that. That’s what makes this business so entertaining–when you think you know, somebody always changes the play," John Sr. said.

John Cena Sr. appeared multiple times on WWE television over the years, during the peak of his son's career as the face of the company. He was famously punted by Randy Orton and slapped by Edge during their respective feuds against The Cenation Leader.

John Cena Sr. sends message to fans regarding his son's Farewell Tour

While John Cena's retirement tour had a swerve that nobody expected, 2025 will still be his final year as an active performer.

The 16-time World Champion's father told Justin Barrasso on Substack that his son won't change his mind and that fans should cherish every moment of the legendary WWE Superstar.

"I get a tear in my eye thinking it’s coming to an end. I don’t think people really believe it, but I know my son. If he says this is the end, then this is it. We’re only a few months away from the last time we see John in jorts in a wrestling ring. So enjoy what you’re seeing: you’ll never see him in a wrestling ring again," John Sr. said.

After this week's appearance in Brussels, Belgium, John Cena's Farewell Tour continues on the March 24 episode of WWE RAW at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The GOAT will once again go face-to-face with Cody Rhodes.

