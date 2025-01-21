John Cena's father reveals why Cena never turned heel (Exclusive)

John Cena never fully turned heel despite teasing a gimmick shift during his active in-ring days. He was rumored to go full-blown heel against The Rock but Vince McMahon never pulled the trigger on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 28.

Speaking during a recent edition of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, the 16-time world champion's father John Cena Sr. said WWE not turning his son heel was possibly tied to the latter doing charity work with Make-A-Wish.

"All I know is, and I don't know if this is true or not, I was told that he already had the gear for a heel [run] already taken out. There was talk about him turning heel... And then when you get tied up with Make-A-Wish, which is very near and dear to his heart, I can tell you that I don't think you could do it. I don't think it would work if you turned him heel." [From 28:54 onwards]

Earlier on the podcast, John Cena's father shared his thoughts on the Franchise Player's impending WWE retirement. He revealed the two never discussed it but he knew John had been wanting it for quite some time.

"I can't speak for John. I've never discussed why or how come. But I think, you all know, being in the business, that you know when you've had enough. And I guess his theory is, 'If I can't go the way I used to go and perform the way I used to perform, then maybe it is time to step back.'" [From 01:37 onwards]

Cena is set to be a part of the Royal Rumble match on February 1. He will look to claim a historic 17th world title.

