John Cena's Heartbreaking Message Immediately After Losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025

WWE veteran John Cena made a heartbreaking comment mere moments after losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. He hinted that he gave his absolute best in his Undisputed WWE Championship match against The American Nightmare at The Biggest Party of the Summer.Cena's Undisputed WWE Title reign finally came to an end at SummerSlam, on Night 2. The main event saw Cody Rhodes defeating the legend to win back the championship that he had lost at The Show of Shows earlier this year.A clip from SummerSlam is currently making the rounds on the net. Cena can be seen somberly mouthing the following words after losing the title to Rhodes:"I can't do any better than that."Check out the emotional footage below:John Cena on Brock Lesnar's returnMinutes after losing to Rhodes, Cena suffered an attack at the hands of a returning Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate hit a devastating F5 on Cena in front of a stunned crowd. Cena later spoke with Adam Glyn and shared his thoughts on Lesnar's return at SummerSlam. Here's what he said:"I think SummerSlam was an indication from the audience where everybody kind of knows where we're closing our book. And just because I close my book in December, that doesn't mean the WWE closes its books. They got to continue their programming going forward. So, they're just trying to make the most exciting shows for the fans. A dozen of them I got left. They deal 'em, I play 'em," Cena said.Fun Fact: Brock Lesnar has attacked only John Cena every time he returns to WWE! 🔥 - 2012: Returned after 8 years &amp; attacked Cena - 2021: Returned after 1.5 years &amp; targeted Cena - 2025: Back after 2 years… and went straight for Cena again! One of Cena's greatest rival 🔥John Cena and Lesnar have been rivals for more than two decades at this point. The WWE Universe is quite intrigued to see these two powerhouses have one showdown before Cena hangs up his boots for good. Cena is just five months away from retiring from WWE and pro-wrestling.