John Cena's Heartbreaking Message Immediately After Losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Aug 08, 2025 04:24 GMT
Cena and Rhodes hug it out (via WWE
Cena and Rhodes hug it out (Images via WWE's website)

WWE veteran John Cena made a heartbreaking comment mere moments after losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. He hinted that he gave his absolute best in his Undisputed WWE Championship match against The American Nightmare at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Cena's Undisputed WWE Title reign finally came to an end at SummerSlam, on Night 2. The main event saw Cody Rhodes defeating the legend to win back the championship that he had lost at The Show of Shows earlier this year.

A clip from SummerSlam is currently making the rounds on the net. Cena can be seen somberly mouthing the following words after losing the title to Rhodes:

“I can’t do any better than that."
Check out the emotional footage below:

John Cena on Brock Lesnar's return

Minutes after losing to Rhodes, Cena suffered an attack at the hands of a returning Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate hit a devastating F5 on Cena in front of a stunned crowd.

Cena later spoke with Adam Glyn and shared his thoughts on Lesnar's return at SummerSlam. Here's what he said:

"I think SummerSlam was an indication from the audience where everybody kind of knows where we’re closing our book. And just because I close my book in December, that doesn’t mean the WWE closes its books. They got to continue their programming going forward. So, they’re just trying to make the most exciting shows for the fans. A dozen of them I got left. They deal ‘em, I play ‘em," Cena said.
John Cena and Lesnar have been rivals for more than two decades at this point. The WWE Universe is quite intrigued to see these two powerhouses have one showdown before Cena hangs up his boots for good. Cena is just five months away from retiring from WWE and pro-wrestling.

About the author
Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

