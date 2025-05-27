John Cena's heel turn backfiring on WWE, feels wrestling veteran: "Now I'm thinking why" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on John Cena's booking. The star is currently on his farewell tour.

R-Truth and Cena squared off at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX in a non-title match. Truth wanted to knock some sense into his "hero." However, Cena hit him with a low blow before pinning him for the three count.

This week on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said WWE booked themselves into a corner with Cena vs. Truth. He noted that the idea behind this match was to cement Cena as the dastardly heel. However, Russo felt WWE didn't get any heat on the Last Real Champion because fans were supporting him for beating down his opponent.

The veteran writer felt the outcome of R-Truth vs. John Cena was a complete failure of the creative team.

"I'm thinking typical writing and typical booking. I'm thinking they set up the whole thing with R-Truth at the PLE to get heat on Cena. Everybody likes R-Truth, get sympathy on the babyface, get heat on Cena. I thought that's why they set it up. Cena didn't get any heat on R-Truth. Now I'm thinking why. Because if he started getting heat on Truth, what would the people have done? 'One more time, one more time.' They know now what the people would have done. So now they can't even put heat on a character that needs heat because the fans are gonna chant one more time." [From 17:22 onwards]

At the end of the show, Cody Rhodes showed up and issued a challenge to John Cena and Logan Paul for a tag team match at Money in the Bank 2025. Cody will have Jey Uso on his side.

