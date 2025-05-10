John Cena's heel turn is NOT the "greatest" in wrestling history, veteran explains why (Exclusive)

Despite John Cena's shocking turn to the villainous side earlier this year, a wrestling veteran thinks that The Franchise Player's heel turn is not the greatest in the history of the business. Bill Apter recently named his pick for the honor and explained his reasons.

Ad

While Cena's sudden heel turn at Elimination Chamber: Toronto was certainly unexpected for many, Apter said that it still cannot touch the moment when Hulk Hogan turned heel and joined the New World Order (nWo) faction in July 1996.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter agreed with Teddy Long and stated that the comparison between Hogan and John Cena's heel turn had no merit. He said:

Ad

Trending

"There is nothing like it before it, and there is never gonna be anything like it afterwards. John Cena's turn, Teddy, with all due respect, I never—I didn't see that coming. But to compare that with the nWo, you cannot compare anything with that faction of the nWo. That was the greatest era of heels that the fans loved in the whole business." [1:56 onwards]

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Ad

What exactly did Teddy Long say about John Cena's heel turn?

According to Teddy Long, Cena's heel turn was not as big of a shock as it seems.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated on the same edition of The Wrestling Time Machine that Cena turning heel was "really no big deal." He said:

"The John Cena heel was nothing compared to the nWo, none whatsoever. I don't know who is sitting around thinking that, but that's completely wrong. The turn of the nWo was, like, unbelievable. You have never seen it before. So, and like I said, it wasn't really a big deal with Cena because people were expecting it anyway." [From 0:48 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Undisputed WWE Champion is set to defend his title against Randy Orton at Backlash later tonight. Will he retain his gold? Only time will tell.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More