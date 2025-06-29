John Cena's impressive streak continues following WWE Night of Champions 2025

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena's last trip to Saudi Arabia was a success, as he walked out of Night of Champions with the title. Meanwhile, The Franchise Player's impressive streak continues.
John Cena's farewell tour started when he competed in the 2025 Royal Rumble Match in Indianapolis. While he didn't win the match, The Leader of the Cenation was determined to punch his ticket to WrestleMania and subsequently competed in the Men's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto.
After the win, he sold his soul to The Rock and turned heel against Cody Rhodes. The legend broke another record when he won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Later, he retained the title against Randy Orton at Backlash in Missouri.
John Cena also competed at Saturday Night's Main Event in a singles match against R-Truth and at Money in the Bank 2025 in a tag team match against Rhodes and Jey Uso. In his final run, which started at Royal Rumble 2025, the 48-year-old star has competed in every premium live event, including his recent win over CM Punk at Night of Champions 2025.
While he did miss the first Saturday Night's Main Event of 2025, the event occurred before Cena's retirement tour. With another Saturday Night's Main Event left before SummerSlam in New Jersey, it'll be interesting to see if The Franchise Player can maintain the impressive streak in the coming weeks.
John Cena opens up about his WWE future
John Cena's final run is halfway done, and The Franchise Player intends to ruin wrestling in the coming months. However, after he competes in his final match in December 2025, the 48-year-old star plans to remain committed to professional wrestling and the Stamford-based promotion.
In an appearance on The Breakfast Club, the 14-time WWE and three-time World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he will adopt the role of an ambassador for the company when he retires from in-ring competition following his final match in December 2025.
"Our last match will be in December, and that's going to be the door shutting on me. Now, I will be an ambassador for the company because my life isn't the same without them. I love the WWE. I love the reach that they have. I love its fan base. So, I'll never not have wrestling in my life," Cena said.
It'll be interesting to see which superstar will face John Cena in his final wrestling match for the promotion.
