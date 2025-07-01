John Cena's last match could be against 5-time champion, says WWE analyst, with a major twist

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena's final run consists of matches against his popular rivals in the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, Sam Roberts predicted that The Franchise Player's final match would feature a major twist involving Bron Breakker.

Bron Breakker became a notable in the Stamford-based promotion when he had a long run with the NXT Championship. The second-generation star continued the momentum on WWE's main roster as he captured the Intercontinental Championship on two occasions.

In an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, WWE analyst Sam Roberts predicts the former two-time NXT, Intercontinental, and one-time NXT Tag Team Champion as John Cena's final opponent in the company.

"I would want it to be Bron Breakker. because he's a heel. It's like, you're not going to give an up-and-coming baby face a victory over a heel John Cena, because the whole point is that nobody's going to beat him," Roberts said. [H/T - CVV]

Roberts pitched an interesting scenario for the match's finish and wants to see the 17-time World Champion return to his roots as a baby face ahead of his final match in December 2025.

"Bron Breakker just gets him with a small package. 123, John Cena made one mistake. Bron Breakker wins. Bron Breakker gets to celebrate. And then, because John Cena didn't get killed, we can then still have a moment for the heels to leave and the babyfaces can come out and congratulate John," Roberts said. [H/T - CVV]

John Cena might never face his former WWE rival again

John Cena crossed paths with CM Punk before winning the Elimination Chamber match in Toronto and later turned heel heading into WrestleMania 41. A clash between the two former rivals was teased, and the match occurred in Saudi Arabia, where The Leader of the Cenation walked out of the event with a win.

Speaking on the Night of Champions Post-Show, Triple H reacted to the show and spoke highly of the main event in Saudi Arabia. During this, The Game seemingly confirmed that this might be the final encounter between the two in WWE.

"It is just two generational stars coming together one last time. I think as much as it meant to fans here and around the world. I think that's what it meant to John Cena to see CM Punk. I'm glad we were able to put that fight together to deliver it here in Saudi. I'm glad they got to do it before John called it a day," Hunter said.

The Franchise Player is slated to defend the title against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam.

