John Cena's last RAW opponent reveals advice he received from him moments before their match

John Cena's last match on RAW took place in 2024. One of his then-opponents revealed some advice he received from the Cenation leader ahead of their match.

For several years, John Cena has been the face of WWE. However, after his successful transition from a wrestling ring to Hollywood, Cena's WWE appearances have dwindled over the past few years. In 2022, he competed in just one match, and in 2023, he was involved in three televised bouts. Last year, he was involved in just one match. On the 8 April episode of RAW, Cena returned to team with The Miz and R-Truth against Judgment Day's JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. The match started as a handicap one before Cena's music hit, and he ran in to even the playing field.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, JD McDonagh recalled that Cena told him to jump Miz and R-Truth and continue to grind on them throughout the match so that the fans would pop when his music hits.

"He was super cool about that as well. I remember he wanted to do something different for that match, and he wanted us to jump Miz and Truth right at the start and just grind for the entire match all through the ad break, no hope of redemption because it was three on two, and they didn't have a tag partner, and John said, 'We might lose the fans. You're gonna have to bring them really, really down, but we want them down there for when my music hits,'" JD said.

He continued:

"Because that would be the maximum, you know, response that we can get. So just have the courage to grind the fans down for, like, eight, nine, ten minutes, you know?' And we did, and it worked, and they threw the babies in the air when Cena's music hit." [44:35 - 45:20]

Jake Roberts claims John Cena does not have the "IT" factor

After Cody Rhodes rejected The Rock's offer at WWE Elimination Chamber, John Cena shocked the world by turning heel and assaulting the American Nightmare. Cena and Travis Scott held Cody down while The Rock belted him. They left the Undisputed WWE Champion lying in a pool of blood.

Jake Roberts addressed Cena's heel turn on the Snake Pit podcast. When asked if the Cenation leader had the "IT" factor, Roberts replied in the negative.

"I don't think he did. I don't feel it, man. Nothing personal but I just always struggle with him," he said.

It will be interesting to see John Cena play a heel in the final year of his wrestling career.

