"I don't feel it" - WWE Hall of Famer claims John Cena lacks the 'IT' factor

John Cena is arguably the most accomplished superstar in WWE history. However, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently claimed that The Franchise Player does not have the 'IT' factor.

Ad

Earlier this year, The Cenation Leader returned to the Stamford-based company to embark on his farewell tour. He has since won the Men's Elimination Chamber and earned himself an Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. The 47-year-old legend also turned heel for the first time in over two decades and aligned himself with The Rock ahead of The Show of Shows.

While addressing Cena's heel turn on his The Snake Pit podcast, Roberts was asked whether he thought Cena had the 'IT' factor like Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock. The Hall of Famer claimed that he did not:

Ad

Trending

"I don't think he did. I don't feel it, man. Nothing personal but I just always struggle with him," he said. [From 03:54 to 04:03]

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Check out the video below:

Ad

Ex-WWE star claims John Cena isn't the greatest wrestler in history

On a recent episode of the Power & Glory podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma addressed the argument about John Cena being the greatest wrestler of all time.

The wrestling veteran pointed out that he could see wrestlers like Curt Hennig (aka Mr. Perfect) or Bret Hart being legit contenders for that status. However, he revealed that he does not believe Cena is one of the greatest competitors in history:

Ad

So, are you the greatest of all time? Well, let's see. If you keep at something you will get better, supposedly. So, in wrestling, we all know what it's all about. So, is it because we need to make money with you? Because we feel sorry for you? What is it, we ran out of options? I mean, what is it? Because again, let's talk about Cena, which is right up your alley, [Mario] Mancini. He's definitely not one of the greatest wrestlers of any time," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cena will hang up his boots by the end of this year. Analyst Sam Roberts recently expressed his desire to see The Franchise Player face Randy Orton in his final match.

Please credit The Snake Pit and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the transcription from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback