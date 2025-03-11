John Cena must undergo character change and face huge WWE legend in his final match, says analyst

John Cena is set to retire from in-ring competition by the end of this year. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested that the Leader of the Cenation should face another legend in his final match.

The 16-time World Champion returned on RAW's debut episode on Netflix to embark on his Farewell Tour. He has since won the Men's Elimination Chamber match, earning himself an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania, and turned heel. However, Roberts recently expressed his desire to see The Franchise Player revert to being babyface again before hanging up his boots.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old proposed that Cena face Randy Orton in his final match. The 16-time World Champion and The Viper have a history that dates back to their time in OVW:

"I feel like he should be a babyface by the end of this run. And I feel like his last match should be with Randy Orton as kind of just a celebration thing," he said. [From 1:08:43 to 1:08:52]

What did Randy Orton say about potentially facing John Cena in his final WWE match?

Many fans and experts have suggested that Randy Orton be John Cena's final opponent. The Viper addressed the possibility of that happening in an interview with Adam's Apple last September.

Orton disclosed that he and Cena do not interfere in creative plans, stating that they would square off again if it is "meant to be":

"John and I just let Creative do what they do. And if it's meant to be, then, you know, it'll be meant to be. But I'm not gonna lose any sleep over it," he said.

While Cena is currently chasing Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship, Orton is involved in a feud with Kevin Owens. After a few months of absence, The Viper returned to attack The Prizefighter at Elimination Chamber.

