John Cena's massive 21-year WWE streak likely coming to an end

An impressive John Cena streak could end this year if the WWE legend doesn't get into the ring before 2023.

Prior to signing with WWE, John Cena wrestled for Ultimate Pro Wrestling for a brief period. His first-ever pro wrestling match for UPW was in November 1999, and has had at least one match every year since then. The Leader of Cenation competed in his first WWE main roster match against Kurt Angle in mid-2002.

From 2001 to 2021, Cena wrestled in at least one WWE match every year. His long-standing 21-year streak of having at least one match every year will possibly come to an end in 2022, as noted by Sean Ross Sapp.

"2022 could be the first calendar year since his debut that John Cena doesn't have a match of any kind," Sapp pointed out on Twitter.

The Leader of Cenation is one of the most respected beings in the pro wrestling business. His work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation has received praise from his peers and fans. Cena is no longer an active wrestler but is still one of the most popular superstars in the world today.

Jevonte 💫 @Jtaexix @SeanRossSapp People genuinely didn't realise how good John Cena actually was until he was on his way out. he was the last big star and wwe has yenuinely went down hill since he left @SeanRossSapp People genuinely didn't realise how good John Cena actually was until he was on his way out. he was the last big star and wwe has yenuinely went down hill since he left

John Cena's streak came quite close to ending in 2020 as well. He only competed in one match that year, which was a cinematic presentation at WrestleMania 36.

The 45-year-old's last match was against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. He failed to defeat The Tribal Chief that night, with the latter retaining his Universal title.

As per the latest rumors, WWE is planning to have Cena return on the road to WrestleMania to kick off a feud with RAW Superstar Austin Theory. This would then lead to a battle of the generations at WrestleMania 39.

If this is indeed WWE's plan for the 16-time World Champion, it would mean that he won't return to the ring this year. Thus, his 21-year streak of having at least one match every year will finally come to an end.

What do you think of this interesting stat? Do you believe there's a slight possibility that Cena will return to the square circle this year and his streak will remain intact?

