John Cena's match at WWE SNME spoiled; veteran thinks there are only two possible outcomes (Exclusive)

John Cena is gearing up to face R-Truth at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, in what promises to be a rather unique match. However, the booking apparently doesn't leave much to the imagination in terms of the ending, or so veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks.

The storyline involving R-Truth and John Cena is not expected to stretch too much, which leads to the natural assumption that an interruption could take place at SNME. According to Bill Apter, the match's ending will probably involve either superstar interference or Nick Aldis himself stopping the match.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter talked about how Cena would probably brutalize R-Truth in the course of their fight.

"It's gonna be a spotty run-in. It's either going to be a spotty run-in, or Nick Aldis and all the referees come in and pull him (John Cena) off of R-Truth," he said. [29:38 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell what the WWE creative department has planned for John Cena at the PLE.

