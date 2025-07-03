John Cena's new name officially confirmed by WWE

John Cena has been called by different names by fans over the course of his illustrious WWE career. One of them has now been used by the company in an official capacity.

The Cenation Leader is one of the most strongly booked superstars in WWE history. Cena has been world champion for a record 17 times, with his latest title win coming at WrestleMania 41, where he defeated Cody Rhodes to surpass Ric Flair's 16 reigns. He has been going strong in his current run and has defeated the likes of Randy Orton and CM Punk to keep the gold around his waist.

John Cena rarely lost matches during the peak of his career, which resulted in fans often calling him "Super Cena." WWE has now officially confirmed the name for The Cenation Leader, as they also addressed him with the same moniker in a Night of Champions video posted on Instagram. However, the company's use of the term stems from The Last Real Champion's super strength, as in the clip, he lifted Bronson Reed on his shoulders and delivered an Attitude Adjustment.

John Cena reflected on his dominant run in WWE

While fans often complained about John Cena 'burying' opponents, the 17-time WWE Champion explained why him winning a lot was important. Cena noted in an interview with Collider that his losses had an impact because he was so strongly booked:

“The way you make those losses impactful is sometimes you’ve got to win, and sometimes you’ve got to win a lot. Any time you can pass energy on to somebody, that’s kind of the life cycle of the business. You come in an unknown and, hopefully, you get the flywheel spinning, you create all this energy on your way out, you pay it forward, you pass it off.” [H/T: Collider]

John Cena was in action at Night of Champions, where he successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk. The match was filled with shenanigans as Seth Rollins and his faction attacked both men. However, Cena overcame the interference to walk out with the title.

